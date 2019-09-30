Kip Marina is perfect for taking to the water

If you’ve always had a hankering to take to the water, then Scotland’s premier marina is the place to begin.

Whether you want a great day out with family or friends or you’re an expert sailor looking for a full-service facility with 24-hour access to keep your beloved boat, then Kip is for you.

Open to the public seven days a week, with over 600 boats and spectacular views across the Firth of Clyde, a visit to Kip is a great way to experience the marina lifestyle for the first time.

Visitors can enjoy a leisurely walk around the marina promenade, step inside Scotland’s largest Outdoor Clothing Store & Chandlery for the latest in fashion and sailing clothing, or relax at the waterside family restaurant The Chartroom, serving food, coffees and drinks all day.

For boat owners, Kip Marina offers unrivalled on-water manoeuvring space making it ideal for sailors of all experience levels.

The onsite service experts can maintain all types of boats, and friendly and knowledgeable staff can offer advice and tips on everything – from how to get on the water for the first time to finding the best watering holes to visit by boat from Kip.

Kip Marina, Inverkip, Inverclyde, PA16 0AW

01475 521485

www.kipmarina.co.uk