Crystal waters, coastlines and sailing at Craobh

If you’ve ever visualised a ‘Scottish’ marina then Craobh is it – think crystal waters, beautiful coastlines and islands with towering mountains as a backdrop and you’re there.

Craobh (pronounced Kroov), is the sister marina to Kip, and situated in a naturally formed sheltered harbour just south of Oban.

With easy access by road and rail, it’s the gateway to some of the most scenic sailing waters in the world or just a wonderful place to enjoy a short break in one of refurbished holiday cottages.

For boat owners, the 250 deep water berths, 24-hour access, unrivalled manoeuvring space, together with friendly experienced staff, make Craobh the perfect marina to enjoy the best of Scotland’s west coast.

Craobh Marina, Craobh Haven, By Lochgilphead, Argyll, PA31 8UA

01852 500222

info@craobhmarina.co.uk

https://www.craobhmarina.co.uk/