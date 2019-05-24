A surge in Scottish staycations

When it comes to Scots choosing a holiday destination, it seems there’s no place like home.

The number of domestic tourists from Scotland planning to spend more time on holiday in the UK will surge by nearly a third (29%) this year, fuelled by millennials looking to escape from their smartphones and social media, according to a new report from Barclays Corporate Banking.

Hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions can expect to enjoy a bumper year as visitors are expected to flock to Scotland’s coast, countryside and cities, including Edinburgh Castle, The National Museum of Scotland and Scotch Whisky distillery visitors centres as domestic tourism enjoys something of new golden era.

The Great British Staycation, which surveyed more than 2,000 British holiday makers and 500 business leaders from the leisure & hospitality industry, found that people of all ages said they were planning to enjoy more holiday time at home in 2019.

The ‘selfie generation’ of 25-34 year-olds are more likely than any other age group to take their main holiday in Britain this year, with over half (52%) of staycationers planning to spend more time in the UK this year, compared to 2018.

Nearly seven in ten (69%) Scots are choosing to visit somewhere in Scotland as opposed to the rest of the UK.

Barclays’ report found that businesses in the region are also witnessing increased demand. In Scotland, 52% of those surveyed said they had seen an increase in domestic tourism since 2017, and 42% of Scottish businesses had seen bookings being made further in advance.