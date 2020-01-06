A new Scottish travel show comes to our screens

As the sparkle of Christmas fades, it’s time to settle down on the sofa and dream of the sun, sea and city breaks.

Getaways, the BBC Scotland channel’s first-ever travel programme, brings viewers some great holiday ideas and how to get the most out of a destination.

Former Miss Scotland Jennifer Reoch and JJ Chalmers join forces with BBC Sport’s Holly Hamilton and Joe Lindsay to find out the best holiday destinations this summer.

In episode one, Holly Hamilton and JJ Chalmers are off to the Spanish island of Menorca. One of the most popular in the Balearics, the pair take suggestions from the public to check out the best of what’s on offer – this includes some stunning beaches, a waterpark and horse show.

A little closer to home, special guest presenter Eamonn Holmes takes a trip down memory lane as he explores the Glens of Antrim in Northern Ireland where he spent many childhood holidays.

Getaways is a Waddle Media Production for BBC Scotland and BBC Northern Ireland.

Getaways is a six-part series beginning on Thursday, 9 January, on BBC Scotland, from 8-8.30pm.