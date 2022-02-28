A luxury cruise event invitation for Scottish Field readers

Scottish Field readers with a love for travel are being invited to an exclusive event.

In parternship with Silversea and Indulgent Cruises, an exclusive afternoon tea is being held at the beautiful Crossbasket Castle in South Lanarkshire for those genuinely interested in luxury cruising.

An afternoon tea and an inspiring travel presentation from Silversea, the renowned ultra luxury cruise line, is being held on Tuesday, 22 March, from 2-4pm.

The event is being held at Crossbasket Castle, Stoneymeadow Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow, G72 9UE, and there will be exclusive event offers courtesy of Indulgent Cruises.

Those interested should RSVP by 10 March and email rosie@indulgentcruises.com. Please note places are limited.

Find out more about Indulgent Cruises by clicking HERE.