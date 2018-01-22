The joy of six (bedrooms) at stunning 18th century farmhouse

Posted on

An impressive six bedroom detached period farmhouse with extensive gardens and wonderful views is currently on the market.

Broomhouse in Dunbar is a rarely-available 18th century impressive and unique B listed farmhouse which has been sympathetically renovated by Dunglass.

This property has high ceilings, together with quality modern contemporary fixtures and fittings, flagstone flooring, cornicing and open fireplaces. The accommodation also benefits from spacious and flexible accommodation, extensive private gardens, a large drive and double detached garage.

The property is situated in a rural location close to excellent transport links by road and rail into Edinburgh and the south and there are wonderful sea views to the north and delightful countryside views over the surrounding fields where the Battle of Dunbar took place in 1650.

Presented by Simpson & Marwick, the well presented accommodation, which benefits from underfloor heating from an oil fired boiler and double glazed sash and case windows, is arranged over two floors and comprises on the ground floor – entrance vestibule opening into a large welcoming hallway with an impressive staircase; delightful sitting room with an open fireplace providing an attractive focal point, shelved library area and bifold doors allowing this room to be opened up to create a large family space incorporating the garden room.

There is a charming dining room with a fireplace and again with bifold doors allowing the room to be opened up to create a more open plan space.

The living room has a fireplace and patio doors to the garden, while the bright garden room overlooks the mature gardens.

The kitchen/dining/family room has an excellent selection of light coloured units with granite worktops, large island with wooden worktops and a cream two oven Aga with attached electric Aga, there is ample room for dining and relaxing in this spacious room and patio doors open onto the terrace.

The rear hall has additional storage; utility room with fitted storage and Belfast sink; cloakroom with white WC and sink and double bedroom six with en suite shower room.

On the first floor, the staircase leads to the first floor large landing with three useful cupboards; stunning master bedroom with a triple aspect, fitted wardrobes and en suite bathroom with a roll top bath, separate shower with marble tiling and vanity unit; double bedroom two with study area and en suite shower room; double bedroom three with en suite shower room and sea views; and double bedrooms four and five, both with fitted cupboards and family bathroom with separate shower.

The house is set within a large plot. To the front there is a lawn and mature trees. A large gravel driveway provides extensive parking and there is a double detached garage with power and light. The rear garden is fully enclosed with an original stone wall and fencing and has a large lawn, mature planting and a stone patio.

The double garage has space for two cars with an additional workshop area with power and light. There is extensive parking available on the gravel driveway.

Dunbar is a popular East Lothian seaside town which has a bustling high street and wide selection of shops.

Offers over £790,000 are being considered.

