Where to live in the Scottish Highlands

Sponsored Content | If you are considering living in the Scottish Highlands how do you decide where best to live?

With many factors such as accessibility, amenities, travel, work, schooling, further education, the cost of living, and weather conditions to consider, it is important to understand what each area of the Highlands can offer.

Garrington Property Finders has helped numerous clients relocate to, and invest in property in the Highlands. Here, they have provided a round-up of some of the locations worth considering.

Inverness

Inverness comes from the Scottish Gaelic ‘Inbhir Nis’ meaning Mouth of the River and is known to locals as ‘Inversneckie’.

It is the only city in the Highlands area, a title it was given in 2000.

Inverness has been growing in popularity year on year and attracts home buyers from across the globe.

It is a city very much seen as the commercial and business centre of the Highlands with a wide range of job opportunities and easy transport links.

Fort William

Fort William is the largest town in the Highlands and is popular with those who enjoy an active lifestyle.

Situated at the foot of Ben Nevis, it is known as the Outdoor Capital of the UK with a choice of activities including hill climbing, mountain biking, fishing, stalking and skiing.

With stunning scenery, lochs and a range of amenities including shops, restaurants and pubs, it is a town well worth considering.

Aviemore

Aviemore is a town positioned within the Cairngorms National Park and is another popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

It provides access to mountains, forests, water activities, skiing and snowboarding.

Aviemore is a mix of holiday accommodation and residential properties. Many jobs in the area are closely related to tourism, hospitality, outdoor sports and retail.

The rail station provides direct links to the North and London, making it a popular choice with prospective buyers.

Ullapool

Ullapool is situated on the northwest coast and nestled on the eastern shore of Loch Broom.

The village benefits from its stunning coastal location and proximity to the Isle of Lewis and other islands in the Outer Hebrides.

Despite its secluded feel, connectivity is good with a ferry service to Stornoway, bus service, and Inverness approximately a one hour drive away.

It is also part of the North Coast 500 route making it attractive to tourists and visitors.

Isle of Skye

The largest island in the Inner Hebrides archipelago, Skye offers an island lifestyle with outdoor activities and a close-knit community.

For residents, travelling to amenities and services is part of that lifestyle so having your own transportation is highly recommended.

The island offers various house styles – several architects from Skye have designed homes for many, including contemporary homes, eco, innovative, and renovations.

Dornoch

Dornoch, a seaside town located on the northeastern coast of the Scottish Highlands, offers a picturesque setting on the edge of Dornoch Firth.

The town’s traditional cottages, historic townhouses, elegant seaside villas, and architecturally designed properties make it a popular option for holidaymakers and investors alike.

It is also home to the magnificent Dornoch Cathedral.

Wick

Wick is located on the northeastern coast of the Scottish Highlands and is approximately a two hour drive from Inverness.

It is a historic town steeped in rugged charm and scenic beauty. Positioned on the shores of Wick Bay and near the River Wick, the town serves as a gateway to the vast expanses of Caithness.

It is known for its rich history in the herring fishing industry and is a good choice for those who enjoy outdoor activities such as coastal walks and bird watching.

