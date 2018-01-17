Reclaimed stone from original steading gives West Freuchies a special quality

Posted on

West Freuchies is a substantial rural country house and independent Mill House, located near Blairgowrie in Perthshire.

Presented by Bell Ingram, this is a substantial property which was constructed around 1995 using the stone reclaimed from the original steading which stood there.

It has a pitched slate roof. Adjoining the main house, but independently accessed, is the Mill House which is the original part of the property dating from around 1880 when it was a threshing mill.

West Freuchies and the Mill House have been carefully designed with thoughtful attention to detail.

The excellent layout of the accommodation has allowed West Freuchies to be run as a successful bed and breakfast business for many years and The Mill House is currently an award-winning self-catering property. Both properties have been rated four star by VisitScotland.

West Freuchies has three public rooms, a dining room, kitchen and breakfast room, five bedrooms (three en suite), while the three bed independent Mill House has a sun room, dining kitchen, double garage and workshop.

The grounds of West Freuchies extend to about 1.9 acres.

West Freuchies is peacefully set in Glenisla, close to the boundary between Perthshire and Angus.

Glenisla has an active community with its hotel, village hall and annual Highland Games. A bus takes children to the new Isla Primary School at Lintrathen. Secondary schooling, together with a range of shops, banks and associated services are found in Kirriemuir with additional shopping in Alyth. More extensive services are found in Blairgowrie with both Perth and Dundee offer all the services expected of major cities.

West Freuchies is positioned at the foot of Glenmarkie, which is a small glen leading off Glenisla. The hills and woods of Glenisla Forest provide shelter and give the property a highland setting with established forestry and with the moors and mountains of the Cairngorms National Park rising behind.

There are three golf courses at Alyth, and a championship course at Rosemount. Grouse and stalking, can be taken on local estates and salmon and sea trout fishing is available on the rivers Ericht, Isla and Tay. There is local fishing at Lintrathen. There is skiing in Glenshee in the winter which is about 18 miles further north via the B951 and A93.

The property has a guide price of £665,000.

