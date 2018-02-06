Live the high life with a unique deal featuring house, lodge and reservoir

Posted on

A unique package of housing, land and loch nestled in the tranquil Galloway Hills is now available.

Rettie presents to the market Lochinvar Lodge, Cottage and Reservoir, a contemporary family home with ancillary two-bedroom cottage, outbuildings, 83 acres of Lochinvar Reservoir and the recreational opportunities that this offers.

Lochinvar Lodge has been extensively renovated by the current owners and finished to an extremely high standard with modern fixtures and fittings, extensive insulation and hardwood finishes to the doors and skirtings and a traditional flagstone floor throughout the ground floor accommodation. The front door opens into an entrance vestibule which in turn leads to an entrance hallway which connects all of the downstairs rooms.

The most impressive room in the house is the sitting room, which has a triple aspect with stunning views to the north, east and south looking over Lochinvar to the hills beyond. In the centre of the room is a stunning fireplace and hearth of dressed sandstone and there are glazed sliding doors which lead to a large timber decking on the northern elevation that provides for an additional entertaining space to spill out on to during the summer months.

Opposite the sitting room, the entrance hallway leads to a modern kitchen with bespoke floor and wall mounted timber units, Belfast sink and fitted Rangemaster and breakfast bar. The kitchen links into an open plan snug area with a magnificent stone fireplace housing a large wood burner. There is a door through to a utility/boot room which has fitted units and stainless steel sink with plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer. Here there is a cupboard housing the ground source heat pump controls and hot water cylinder. A shower/steam room with WC and wash hand basin completes the downstairs accommodation.

From the entrance hallway, a staircase leads to the first floor landing with doors to all of the bedroom accommodation. The master bedroom is of stunning proportions with triple aspect views of the Loch with an en-suite bathroom comprising WC, twin wash hand basins, shower unit and heated towel rail with a north facing skylight. Fitted wardrobes complete the master bedroom accommodation.

There are two further double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes, which are connected by a Jack & Jill bathroom, which benefits from a bath, wash hand basin and WC, heated towel rail and separate shower unit.

Separated by a timber fence and five bar gate, Lochinvar Cottage sits just to the south of the Lodge and can provide either ancillary accommodation to the Lodge or could be occupied independently. The cottage is full of character features and has also been renovated by the current owners in recent years.

A timber doorway leads into the stone and timber built porch which in turn leads into the open plan dining hallway and sitting room, which benefits from fitted cupboards and shelving. A feature fireplace housing a wood burning stove and with a floor to ceiling stone chimney, dominates the sitting area. A timber glazed door leads to the kitchen which benefits from wall and floor mounted kitchen units, fitted electric oven and hob, stainless steel sink and built in fridge freezer.

From the dining hallway, some steps lead down to the main bedroom with a built-in wardrobe and cupboard housing the hot water tank. Astragal glazed timber windows offer stunning views over the Reservoir. Adjacent is a bathroom with bath and shower over, wash hand basin, WC and heated towel rail. Stairs from the sitting area lead up to a mezzanine level which acts as a second double bedroom and benefits from dual aspect dormer windows over the reservoir.

There are two driveways that lead to the front and rear of Lochinvar Lodge. The front driveway goes past the cottage whilst the rear driveway terminates at the back of both residential properties, adjacent to a double garage of block wall construction with a slate roof, concrete floor and electricity connection.

Adjacent is a stone built bothy providing useful storage. Surrounding the property is a well maintained landscaped garden with immaculate lawns leading down to the Reservoir where there is also an historic stone jetty as well as a rustic sheltered barbeque area, which has been formed in the ruins of an old stone outbuilding. A pathway leads to the north, away from the Lodge to a secluded woodland glade and some tucked away seating areas overlooking the Reservoir.

Lochinvar has its own history and is referenced in Sir Walter Scott’s epic poem ‘Marmion (1808)’. ‘Young Lochinvar’ is a key character in the poem which is in reference to Sir William Gordon, the 15th Century Laird of Lochinvar.

The Loch originally had an island with a Castle on it, which was the seat of the Gordon Family, and the original home of the Gordons when they came from Berwickshire in 1297.

In the 20th Century Lochinvar Loch was dammed to form a reservoir, raising the water level and submerging an island with the ruins of Lochinvar Castle, the Seat of the Gordon Family.

The reservoir is included in the subjects of sale with full recreational and fishing rights. There is a good number of decent sized brown trout which offer fantastic sport for the keen angler. The Loch can be used for all manner of boating and other recreational activities, although its Reservoir status prohibits the use of motorised boats.

For more details click HERE.