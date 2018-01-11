Find your own fairytale castle at Wedderlie House

Posted on

Knight Frank has brought to the market Wedderlie House, an attractive small nine bedroom country estate.

The selling agent is inviting offers over £1,195,000 for Westruther, in Gordon, the Scottish Borders.

Although ruined by the later part of the 19th century, Wedderlie House has been restored to create a truly remarkable family house which, over the last four years, has been sympathetically modernised by the current owners.

The house consists of a fortified tower, thought to date from the late 16th century, to which a larger house was added in 1680.

Wedderlie House, a historic A listed castle, has nine bedrooms, four main reception rooms, five bath/shower rooms, a superb kitchen and an office. There is also a 3/4 bedroom cottage and outbuildings.

The modernisation has been thoughtfully planned and cleverly executed. Of particular note is the kitchen/breakfast room with its Aga, Inglenook fireplace, breakfast bar and high quality kitchen units.

The quality of the decoration and finish of the beautifully proportioned reception rooms, all of which contribute to making an extremely elegant and comfortable home, is of the highest standard.

The grounds extend to approximately 53.51 acres. The woodland (approximately 23.12 acres) provides excellent shelter for the two paddocks (approximately 23.2 acres) and also provides cover for the small, but enjoyable, low ground shoot.

The paddocks are well fenced and have their own water supply, and are accessible from both the stables and the all-weather ménage. Extensive lawns surround the house with a haha running along the southern boundary. There are two walled gardens, one of which is dedicated to vegetables.

Adjacent to the cottage is a converted barn which is now used as a garage which includes a wash bay. There are three stables and outbuildings.

For more information, click HERE.