Executive class in this five-bedroom home in Fife

An exceptional executive villa in a sought-after area of Fife is presently for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, this home at Beechgrove Rise, Cupar, has a sitting room, dining room, kitchen/family room/sunroom, study, five bedrooms (two en-suite), family bathroom with sauna, double garage and an enclosed garden with summer house.

Completed in 2009, the house is constructed of rendered walls under a series of red tiled roofs with the cornerstones and window ledges finished in composite stone. The house is approached from Beechgrove Rise by a monoblock driveway which leads up to a double garage.

Internally the accommodation has been finished to an exceptionally high standard and offers spacious, flexible and well-proportioned accommodation over two levels extending to about 300 sq. metres (3,233 sq. ft) including double garage.

The ground floor accommodation comprises a superb open plan kitchen / family room / sun room at the heart of the house, along with lovely sitting room with Faber Fire, formal dining room, cloak room, bright hall and utility room which connects into the sizeable double garage.

The first floor offers a spacious hall with a useful enclosed study area off. The stunning master bedroom has a wonderful en-suite bathroom / wet room and balcony. There are four further double bedrooms (one of which benefits from en-suite facilities) and a family bathroom which has a sauna and Jacuzzi style corner bath. The balance of 10 year Zurich property cover remains in place, expiring in 2019.

The double garage has remotely operated up and over doors and direct internal access via the utility room.

There is an attractive garden essentially laid to lawn with neat mono block driveway to the front providing off-road parking. The rear garden is enclosed and benefits from a lovely mix of plants, trees and shrubs as well as a summer house and lovely sheltered areas.

26 Beechgrove Rise stands in an attractive location, in the established and highly regarded Richmond Homes Beechgrove Rise development in Cupar in Fife.

Just a short walk from the centre of the thriving county market town, which offers an excellent range of local facilities, 26 Beechgrove Rise is also very well placed for speedy access into the golfing Mecca of St Andrews, the ancient and historic university town renowned world wide as the Home of Golf.

Home to an array of wildlife the beautiful rolling countryside around Cupar comprises a lovely mix of farmland, coastline, hill and river the result being a fine choice for the outdoor enthusiast.

There is considerable scope for walking, cycling, riding, sailing and of course golf with many highly regarded courses in the area including the championship course at Carnoustie and The Old Course at St. Andrews both of which regularly host the British Open. In terms of days out the wide open spaces of the Lomond Hills and the pretty fishing villages of Fife’s quaint East Neuk are within comfortable driving distance.

There are good sandy beaches at Elie, Tentsmuir and St Andrews along with a number of popular National Trust for Scotland properties in the area including Kellie Castle, Hill of Tarvit and Falkland Palace.

Well regarded state schooling is available locally with independent schooling being provided at St. Leonards in St. Andrews and the High School of Dundee. There are railway stations in Cupar, Leuchars, Ladybank and Markinch with Edinburgh airport about one hour to the south. The regional airport at Dundee offers a good selection of short haul flights.

The agents will consider offers over £465,000.

