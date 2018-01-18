Contemporary living near Aberfeldy with glorious views of nature

Posted on

Beinn na Ciste is a remarkable contemporary house designed to capture glorious views of Strathtay.

Brought to the market by Savills, Beinn na Ciste, in Boltachan, by Aberfeldy, is situated on a hillside just to the north of the River Tay where it passes Aberfeldy. The house enjoys wonderful peace and privacy in the small community of Boltachan.

It was constructed in 2010/11 by AKG Homes to a design by the Perth based architect Allan Thomson. The house has been built using a pleasing mix of larch and stone cladding as well as traditional harling beneath a slate roof.

With its floor to ceiling windows and its series of balconies with glass balustrades it is a striking house with an uplifting and peaceful ambience.

The main door of Beinn na Ciste opens to an entrance vestibule and then directly into the living room where a wall of full height windows frames the unforgettable view. A wood burning stove provides a focal point and a warming atmosphere for the winter months.

A few steps up and divided from the living room only by a balustrade, is the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen blends into the house beautifully with its clean contemporary design and oak units beneath a sleek granite work surface.

A peninsula forms the main working area and appliances in the kitchen include a fully integrated fridge freezer, a microwave combi oven as well as a conventional fan oven and an induction hob.

On the far side of the kitchen/dining room is a sun room which although a smaller space, captures the biggest view. Behind the kitchen is a boot room with back door, and a utility room. The boot room has a sturdy timber storage bench and space for boots and coats.

The master bedroom suite at Beinn na Ciste is on the first floor and is a large, bright and calming space with high ceilings and sliding glass windows onto its own balcony.

It has built in cupboards and an en suite wet room. The remainder of the accommodation is on the lower ground floor where there are three further double bedrooms and a bathroom. These rooms offer enormous versatility; one is fitted with wall shelving and is used as an office while another is currently used as a guest sitting room.

From the lower ground floor there is direct access to the double garage which has a remote controlled door and ample space for two cars as well as the water tank, the boiler, the ground source heat controls, storage and workshop space.

The low maintenance garden below the house is full of interest and character. The majority of the ground falls away below the front of the house and paths wind down through a wildflower meadow which can produce a spectacular display of colour.

A pretty waterfall takes water from the nearby burn into a pond which is planted with attractive shrubs and flowers.

Perhaps the most enjoyable aspect of Beinn na Ciste is the ability to appreciate the garden and the view from one of three terraced balconies – each has space for outdoor furniture and is enclosed by glass balustrades, ensuring that no aspect of the garden or the wider outlook is obscured.

There are parking areas beside the entrance to the double garage at lower ground level and beside the back door of the house at the upper level.

Aberfeldy is the nearest main centre and has all essential services, including a medical centre.

Beinn na Ciste could hardly be better placed for enjoying the outdoors. There are golf courses at Aberfeldy, Kenmore, Taymouth Castle, Dunkeld and Pitlochry. Various water sports take place on nearby lochs and rivers and there is a purpose built water sports centre at Loch Tay.

There are endless opportunities for climbing and walking with several Munros nearby. Fishing is available on the rivers Lyon, Tummel and Tay, and shooting and stalking may all be taken locally.

The selling agents are looking for offers over £575,000.

For more details, click HERE.