A traditional Scottish cottage but with all the mod cons

If you’ve ever wanted to get your hands on a traditional Scottish cottage, then now’s the time.

Galbraith bring to the market Lot 2 – West Cottage, Hillside Of Row, Dunblane, which is situated to the west of Hillside of Row Farmhouse and accessed via a separate farm drive.

The property was also completely refurbished about six years ago and sits in an elevated position with stunning views over the surrounding countryside and the hills in the distance.

Internally, the cottage easily lives up to its stunning exterior, with three large en-suite bedrooms and a bathroom which are spacious and finished with top quality fittings. The comfortable sitting room has a

lovely open fire and the kitchen is beautifully presented and equipped. The property provides excellent modern family accommodation over one level comprising:

Entrance hall, kitchen with dining area, WC with wash hand basin, twin Bedroom with en-suite bathroom with bath, shower, wash hand basin and WC, sitting room with dining area, double bedroom with en-suite shower room with wash hand basin and WC, master bedroom with ensuite bathroom with bath, shower, wash hand basin and WC, dressing room and utility room.

West Cottage has an attractive area of garden ground which surrounds the cottage with a raised area of lawn and patio to the front of the property.

The garden is surrounded by a small stone dyke to the front with colourful flowers and borders throughout.

There is a small drying green to the west of the cottage with a short gravel path which leads to the rear of the property providing access to several adjoining outbuildings including a coal and wood shed and boiler room.

To the west of the cottage there is a stand alone Nissen hut which is currently used as a garden store.

The property has been modernised to a very high standard throughout and is currently used on an ad hoc basis for holiday-let accommodation.

The land accompanying Lot 2 extends to approximately 1.43Ha (3.53 Acres) extending to the west and north of the cottage, and includes several fields of pasture land with the remaining area of ground forming part of the garden ground and the access track which leads to the north west.

The land is generally of a southerly aspect and is classified as Grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute.

The agents will consider offers over £475,000.

For more details, click HERE.