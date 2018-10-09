A joyous occasion at Ardvreck School Garden Party By Kenny Smith - 9th October 2018FacebookTwitterGoogle+LinkedInEmail There were plenty of smiles to be found at the 2018 Ardvreck School Garden Party. The event was held at the independent boarding and day preparatory school for boys and girls aged 3-13 school, in Crieff, Perthshire. Our photographer Angus Blackburn was there to capture the happy moments. Share with FacebookTwitterGoogle+LinkedInEmail Tagged Ardvreck School, garden party, party, Scotland, scottish