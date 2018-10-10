You’ve still got time to make a nomination

There’s just 12 days left to nominate for the 2019 Scottish Rural Awards.

Individuals and businesses all over Scotland are urged to get involved, in the ultimate benchmark of success in Scotland’s countryside.

The Scottish Rural Awards are now in their fifth year and are partnered by Scottish Field and the Scottish Countryside Alliance.

A set of 13 categories are open for nominations, including the coveted Rural Hero award, which recognises those whose contributions to their rural communities have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Businesses have until Monday 22 October to put their nomination forward. Businesses can either self-nominate, or be nominated by a friend, family member, customer or member of the public.

The 2019 categories are:

Agriculture ; Artisan Drink; Artisan Food; Business Diversification; Business Start Up; Conservation and the Environment; Education; Rural Employer; Rural Enterprise and Innovation; Rural Hero; Rural Hospitality; and Rural Tourism

The full list of criteria, along with nomination forms, are available from the Scottish Rural Awards website. There is no cost associated with making a nomination.

Finalists will be announced at the beginning of December 2018, with winners revealed at the Scottish Rural Awards ceremony and gala dinner, which will take place in March 2019.

For more information contact Leona Clark on 0131 551 7936 or email info@scottishruralawards.org.