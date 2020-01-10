Sharks and Top Trumps at the Sea Life Centre

Youngsters who are enthusiastic about all things aquatic and are totally Top Trumps mad are wanted by the Sea Life Centre at Loch Lomond.

This spring, Sea Life is launching the Jawsome Sharks and Friends quest to help Professor Finn find the missing Top Trumps cards, so he can teach everybody about the incredible sharks and sea creatures that live at the aquarium.

Running from 4 April-May 10, the professor is hoping to recruit a new team of Jawsome Rangers for 2020 to help him in his mission to locate all of the missing cards and place them in the correct order.

Once the rangers have qualified, the new recruits will receive a very special reward to take home and continue to learn and develop their passion for exploring.

Guests will learn fun facts along the way about the species of sharks and other amazing creatures that call the aquarium home. This latest activity marks an exciting new partnership with family favourite, Top Trumps card games, which many of us know from the endless hours of fun provided as children.

There will even be the opportunity for visitors to challenge the aquarium staff to see how many cards they can collect as they navigate the trail.

At the end of the trail guests will meet the crazy Professor Finn, who will be so relieved to have his cards back that he’ll be able to share his vast knowledge on all of the sea creatures that were spotted.

Jawsome Sharks and Friends will be an interactive experience where all trainee rangers can touch and feel real artefacts and objects from the deep, including real razor-sharp teeth alongside other sea creature items.

Entry starts from £9.95 with price varying across centres.Book your tickets via www.visitsealife.com.