Search is on for young nature enthusiasts

The Scottish Ornithologists’ Club is working in partnership again with the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) Scotland to launch an exciting new opportunity for young nature enthusiasts.

The first initiative of its kind in Scotland, the SOC/BTO Scotland Scottish Bird Camp (an extension of the Youth Events Programme) will provide a wonderful chance for young people to develop their natural history skills, whilst at the same time meeting like-minded others.

There will be ample opportunity for the participants to make new friends, develop birding skills, and be inspired by experienced and enthusiastic trainers as well as some of the best birdwatching experiences (and birds!) Scotland has to offer.

A spokesman said: ‘We’ve an exciting programme of activities lined up for the successful applicants, including a boat trip to the iconic Bass Rock, trips to nature reserves, a bird ringing demo, and nest monitoring (weather permitting).

‘Thanks to the generous support of our funders, Cameron Bespolka Trust and British Birds Charitable Trust, we are able to make Camp a fully-funded opportunity to ensure it’s accessible to all.’

The Scottish Bird Camp is open to young people (priority will be given to residents in Scotland/SOC members) who meet the following criteria:

Aged between 10 – 16 years old

Passionate about nature, although you don’t need to be an expert; enthusiasm and a thirst for learning count for a lot.

Applicants can find out full details of the opportunity, including how to apply, on the Club’s website. The deadline for application is 11.59pm on Sunday 10 April HERE.

Anyone with questions about the opportunity should get in touch with Jane, the club’s development officer, for assistance at development@the-soc.org.uk.