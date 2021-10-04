Scottish Nature Photography Awards open

The search is on to find this year’s Scottish nature photographer of the year.

The Scottish Nature Photography Awards are open for entries until November 30.

The competition is open to professional and amateur photographers from around the world, but images must be taken in Scotland within the last five years (December 1 2016 onwards).

Categories are:

Environmental

Natural Abstract

Scottish Botanical

Scottish Landscape – The Land

Scottish Landscape – Sea and Coast

Scottish Landscape – Urban Greenspace

Scottish Wildlife Behaviour

Scottish Wildlife Portrait

The Junior Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2021 is open to under-18s, and up to five images on any Scottish nature subject may be submitted.

For the Student Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2021 (for full or part-time students over-18 undertaking a photography element in their course), a portfolio of three images on the theme of ‘Motion’ is required.

Also open is the Scottish Nature Video Award 2021 for short films on a nature, wildlife or landscape theme made in Scotland by professional or amateur filmmakers.

See full competition details and enter at www.scottishnaturephotographyawards.com

This year’s awards will be judged by Kit Martin, Rebecca Nason and Niall Irvine.