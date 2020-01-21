Scottish Nature Photography Award winners on show

Waterston House in East Lothian is hosting the touring exhibition of the Scottish Nature Photography Awards.

The exhibition at the Scottish Ornithologists’ Club presents the winning entries from the ninth annual Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year competition, on show until 19 February.

Launched in 2010, the competition is open to all and provides a platform to celebrate Scotland as a key destination for nature photography and to acknowledge the excellent photographic work undertaken here.

All the photographs in the exhibition were taken in Scotland by professional and amateur photographers, and filmmakers, from around the world. One of the key objectives of the competition is to promote emerging talent by inviting entries, in particular, from students of photography and from young photographers under 18.

The exhibition displays the top three entries in a number of categories, including Scottish Wildlife, Scottish Landscapes, Scottish Botanicals, Natural Abstract, etc. The competition rewards the photographers’ interpretations of these subjects and are selected by the judging panel: Raymond Besant, Jamie Grant and Niall Irvine.

The exhibition also includes a screening of the Scottish Nature Video Award for short films about nature shot in Scotland. The three overall winners were: Phil Johnston, Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year, Martin Gibb, Student Scottish Nature Photographer and Kaitlyn Clark, Junior Scottish Nature Photographer.

This competition, now in its 10th year, represents an important accolade both for professionals in the field and for many skilled amateurs of all ages. We hope that it will provide further inspiration for many more to look more closely at our exceptional natural environment and maybe consider taking part in this competition in future.

The Scottish Ornithologists’ Club is a charity promoting the study of birds in Scotland. It hosts a programme of activities, discussions and outings for its members and the general public.