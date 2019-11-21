Scots eco charity’s festive idea to help the planet

This Christmas, the John Muir Trust is offering the public a chance to buy a special gift that will help combat climate change for decades to come.

For £15, you can purchase a Plant a Tree gift which will cover the cost of planting and protecting a native tree for your loved one in one of four Scottish landscapes, from the soaring peaks of the Highlands to the rolling hills of the Southern Uplands.

Each tree planted will remove more than a half a tonne of carbon from the atmosphere over the next 25 years, making a small but important contribution to Scotland’s net-zero carbon emissions target by 2045.

The Plant a Tree gift offers a choice of locations: Strathaird on the misty Isle of Skye; Li and Coire Dhorrcail on the remote and rugged Knoydart Peninsula; Schiehallion which rises up from the Heart of Scotland in Highland Perthshire, or Glenlude, near the historic hamlet of Traquair in the Tweed Valley.

Daisy Clark of the John Muir Trust said: ‘These are all incredible wild places where we’re putting a real focus on restoring native woodlands.

‘Over the next three years, we’ll be planting 50,000 trees on Skye and Knoydart. We’re also continuing to plant trees at Schiehallion, where we’re working with partners to create the 3,000-hectare Heart of Scotland Forest, and at Glenlude in the Scottish Borders, where we’re turning a commercial forestry plantation into a mosaic of native habitats.’

Funds raised through Plant a Tree gifts will support the John Muir Trust’s work to plant and protect a variety of tree species including rowan, Scots pine, hazel and oak.

As well as helping to protect the planet from the destructive impact of climate breakdown, these native woodlands can help stop the relentless extinction of species by creating habitats where wildlife such as woodland birds, pine marten and red squirrels can thrive.

With each Plant a Tree gift, you can send a personalised gift pack including a certificate with your own message, and information about the woodland work your gift is supporting.

When you plant three or more trees, you can also add a beautiful illustrated print of native tree species, created exclusively for the John Muir Trust by artist Catherine Pape.

For more information, or to order, visit johnmuirtrust.org/plantatree