Scots aquarium joins the fight against sea pollution

A Scottish marine facility is joining aquariums from around the world to help tackle the serious issue of plastic pollution.

Huge quantities of plastic waste pollute our seas and coastlines, threatening most marine species all over the world – and Macduff Marine Aquarium in Aberdeenshire is doings its bit to help with the problem.

The European Commission, in partnership with UN and other international organisations, has established a coalition of aquariums to help raise public awareness of the global plastic crisis – with the aim of having at least 200 aquariums from around the world by the end of 2019.

The institutions involved in the initiative will engage with potential partners, such as sponsors and Non-Governmental Organisations, to promote best practices in the use of plastic on a local, regional, national and global scale. So far, 107 aquariums from 33 countries have already pledged support to the new coalition ‘World aquariums #ReadyToChange to #BeatPlasticPollution’.

Macduff Marine Aquarium is proud to add its name to the list of supporters already part of the global coalition.

Aquarium learning officer Marie Dare, said: ‘Plastic is practically indestructible, we have evolved into a throw away culture, but it has become apparent there is no “away”.

‘We all need to cut down on plastic consumption, and recycle what we do use, in order to avoid plastic entering the environment in the first place. We are very lucky to have recycling facilities at our doorsteps, there are many parts of the world where there is no mechanism to dispose of waste.

‘We will be encouraging our visitors to consider their use of plastic and to understand the impact we all have on our marine environment – and that together we can be part of the solution.’

The aquarium will be joining forces with energy firm TAQA to introduce new awareness raising workshops as part of its formal education programming early in 2019. These workshops, aimed at school children, will explore how plastics persist and affect the marine environment. Senior environmental advisor at TAQA, Natasha Dolecki said:

‘Having already supported the aquarium to reduce its energy usage through implementation of LED lighting in 2017, we’re delighted to continue our support to highlight the problem of plastics. We hope that, through taking part in fun learning programmes at the aquarium, local schoolchildren will be inspired to act and help tackle this issue.’

They will also be looking carefully at its retail suppliers and sourcing recycled plastic and goods with less packaging where possible.

The aquarium will be regularly posting hints and tips on how to help turn the tide against plastic on Facebook for the public to follow and join in.