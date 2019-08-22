Plastic removal project is just fantastic as it grows

A project which has seen more than 15 tonnes of plastic removed from the Scottish coast is set to expand.

Since August 2018, the East Grampian Coastal Partnership’s Turning the Plastic Tide project has been very successful in improving the North East coastline of Aberdeenshire with 36 beach cleans involving 1500 volunteers and removing over 15 tonnes of litter from the shoreline between Fraserburgh and East Haven in Angus.

The project is supported by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF), Peterhead Port Authority, Vattenfall, Shell UK, Angus Council, Scottish Fisherman’s Trust and the Aberdeen Fish Producers Organisation.

TTPT is systematically removing litter from beaches with the help of keen volunteers.

Aided by aerial photographic surveys highlighting marine litter hotspots, the project either connects local groups to these sites or organises its own beach cleans.

In so doing the project is able to organise large accumulations of litter before they are broken up and spread over a wider area of coast.

TTPT Project Officer, Crawford Paris, has also been active in delivering marine litter workshops to over 1550 school pupils many going on to take part in beach cleans.

Unfortunately, the EMFF funding does not include beach cleans in Aberdeen City.

Now, however, funding from the Co-op and TK Maxx through Neighbourly will allow these beach cleans to operate in the city until the end of 2019.

EGCP Project Manager, Ian Hay said: ‘we are delighted to be bringing this project to the City and look forward to working with Aberdeen City Council, local schools and environmental groups to improve our coast.’

On 25 August volunteers from the Co-op will be taking part in a beach clean at Greyhope Bay from 2-6pm.

More events are also planned for the coming months with schools invited to request a workshop. To take part in or organise a beach clean or school workshop please contact Ian Hay on 07971149117 or email ian.hay@egcp.org.uk.

Volunteers will be provided with equipment to aid in the beach clean but will be required to dress appropriately, including wearing waterproofs and good footwear.

For more information on this event and to get involved in future beach cleans, please see the EGCP Ltd website egcp.org.uk