Parliament to debate third Scottish National Park

A campaign to create Scotland’s third national park is to be discussed at the Scottish Parliament this week.

The Galloway National Park Association has welcomed the news that the Scottish Parliament is to debate a motion by SNP South Scotland MSP Emma Harper on Thursday, 11 February, in support of a National Park for Galloway.

Scotland’s first National Park, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs, was established in 2002, followed by Cairngorms National Park in 2003.

Rob Lucas, chair of the Association, said: ‘A National Park in Galloway would bring huge benefits to the people of our region and the whole of Scotland.

‘There is a great deal of support for the idea and the contribution it could make to building a sustainable economy and improving wellbeing.

‘Scotland also needs to protect more land for nature in order to meet the international 30% target set to mitigate nature loss and climate change. A National Park in Galloway would go a long way towards that goal.

‘We are calling on MSPs of all parties to support Emma’s motion as a key action to help us recover from the pandemic and towards meeting the requirements of COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow later this year.

‘The Association is grateful for Emma Harper MSP bringing this motion forward and to Colin Smyth MSP and Finlay Carson MSP for backing it – continuing the cross-party support from local MSPs who have been working together to ensure a National Park for Galloway becomes a reality.’

There are also proposals for a National Park in the Scottish Borders. Approving both would allow Scotland to immediately meet the 30% target.

Details of the work of the Galloway National Park Association are available on their website www.gallowaynationalpark.org.