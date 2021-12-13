New funding for Scottish river restoration training

Organisations and businesses are being urged to apply for a share of new funding to support development of nature-based skills in river restoration.

The Working with Rivers training scheme will fund up to 20 paid placements of 12-weeks duration.

The placements will offer training and high quality, on-the-job experience in river restoration, natural flood management, control of invasive non-native species and riverside woodland creation.

NatureScot has secured National Transition Training Fund support from Skills Development Scotland to run Working with Rivers.

Organisations or businesses interested in hosting a placement are invited to apply for up to £7,500 per placement to recruit one or more trainees. Applications are open until January 7.

NatureScot’s Action Plan for nature-based jobs identified the need to develop more career pathways into river restoration and natural flood management.

Claudia Rowse, NatureScot’s Deputy Director of Sustainable Growth, said: ‘Natural flood management and river restoration are key nature-based solutions that are essential in helping us to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. There is great potential for the growth of nature-based jobs in these areas as we transition to net-zero, but this will require a range of new and enhanced skills.

‘These paid placements will give individuals valuable experience and help them to develop the skills required to move into employment in this sector. In doing so they will also increase capacity to support the kind of river restoration projects that are so essential in tackling the twin nature and climate change crises.’

Marissa Lippiatt, head of climate emergency and high value manufacturing at Skills Development Scotland, said: ‘Through the Climate Emergency Skills Action published last year, SDS is working with a range of partners including NatureScot to identify and support the development of green jobs and skills resulting from climate change.

‘The Working with Rivers training scheme is a good example of how the National Transition Training Fund can be used in support of this ambition, helping people gain in-demand skills that can unlock new opportunities.’

For more information and how to apply click HERE.