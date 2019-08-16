Help wanted to clean up Scotland’s beaches

The Marine Conservation Society is appealing for help to clean up Scotland’s coasts.

They are looking for volunteers to support the charity’s annual Great British Beach Clean, running from 20-23 September.

Scotland’s beaches are some of the most beautiful in the world, but MCS’ data on the volumes of litter on the northern mainland coast is limited.

The charity is calling for people to organise a beach clean to support its annual survey on the state of the UK’s beaches. The annual surveys have been instrumental in helping push for progressive Scottish Government policies including the introduction of the 5p carrier bag charge and a commitment to introducing a deposit return scheme for drinks bottles and cans.

Calum Duncan, MCS Head of Conservation Scotland, said: ‘Over the 26 years we’ve been running the Great British Beach Clean, we’ve been able to survey many of Scotland’s beautiful beaches.

‘This year we’re looking to conduct events at previously un-surveyed beaches to help build an even clearer picture of how the plastic pollution problem is affecting Scottish beaches. Crucially, we need to further understand where the litter comes from, so we can support action to help stop it at source.’

Lizzie Prior, MCS beachwatch officer, added: ‘This year we’re appealing for even more people to adopt a beach and become one of our army of beach clean organisers. There are hundreds of beaches around our coasts that have never been surveyed and it’s the collection of this data that is so important in getting even more positive actions implemented.’

This year, for the first time, the Great British Beach Clean will be sponsored by the Ocado Foundation, the charitable arm of the online supermarket. The Foundation will be sponsoring the event to the tune of £300,000 as part of the Environmental Pillar of its ‘Ocado Way 2020 Vision’.

Suzanne Westlake, head of corporate responsibility and corporate affairs said on behalf of the Ocado Foundation: ‘We’re delighted to be teaming up with the Marine Conservation Society on the GBBC. It will be an amazing four-day event and one we are proud to be a part of.’

To find out more about becoming a Great British Beach Clean organiser visit www.mcsuk.org/beachwatch