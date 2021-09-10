Climate campaign launches ‘Let’s do Net Zero’

A major campaign to encourage people across Scotland to come together to tackle the climate emergency has been launched ahead of COP26 in Glasgow later this year.

The Let’s do Net Zero campaign highlights the benefits a net zero society will bring for our economy, health and environment.

It also aims to raise greater awareness of the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, and the transformation that is required across all corners of our economy and society in order to end Scotland’s contribution to climate change.

The domestic campaign will provide information and resources to help support the choices and decisions we can all take to help reduce emissions whilst improving our health and wellbeing.

It will also showcase the achievements of communities, businesses and organisations who have already taken action to reduce emissions and introduce more environmentally sustainable practices.

The international campaign will demonstrate the action that Scotland is taking to protect the planet, inviting global collaboration ahead of COP26.

Figures show that at least three-quarters of the Scottish public agree that action must be taken now, while under a quarter consider themselves knowledgeable about the consequences of failing to act.

Scotland is already committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and record capital investment of £1.9 billion will be spent on low-carbon projects in 2021/22 to tackle climate change and create good green jobs.

Launching the campaign, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson said: ‘Scotland was one of the first countries in the world to declare a climate emergency and we are wholly committed to ending our contribution to climate change, definitively, by 2045.

‘We can be proud that we have already halved our greenhouse gas emissions since 1990, but the second half of the journey to becoming a net-zero nation will be far more challenging, and require everyone to play their part.

‘Climate change is the greatest threat facing the world’s population. It’s not a distant, far away problem: we’re already seeing the impact here in Scotland.

‘The journey to net-zero will transform every aspect of our lives: how we live, how we work, how we travel. It presents huge potential for us to seize the opportunities that becoming a net-zero society presents – growing our economy, improving our health and wellbeing whilst protecting and enhancing Scotland’s iconic natural environment.

‘2021 is a vital year for climate action and COP26 in Glasgow puts Scotland centre stage. We’ll demonstrate the climate action Scotland is taking, the ways in which we put people and wellbeing at the heart of all we do, and how our Scottish values underpin our place in the world. The time for action is now. It is the people living on this planet, at this moment, who can secure the future of our climate for the next generations.

‘This campaign highlights the need for urgent, collective action. If we all play our part in the just transition to net-zero, Scotland can show the rest of the world how it’s done – and ensure our people, businesses and communities are at the forefront of our new green economy.”

The campaign will be rolled out in two phases. The first phase will focus on informing the public in Scotland about the climate emergency and the need to get to net zero, signposting to www.netzeronation.scot for information as to what we need people to do. The second phase will outline what Scotland as a whole is doing to tackle climate change to both domestic and international audiences.

Information on how to help Scotland reach net-zero is available at www.netzeronation.scot