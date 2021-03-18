Bumblebee trust asks people to Bee the Change

The Stirling-based Bumblebee Conversation Trust is on a mission to help everyone Bee the Change in their local area, with a new campaign asking people across the UK to take simple, quick micro-actions to make their postcode more bumblebee-friendly.

Bumblebees are familiar and much-loved insects that pollinate our crops and wildflowers. But bumblebees are in trouble and need our help. Over the past century our landscape has lost millions of the flowers they rely on to survive.

Through the campaign, people will pledge to Bee the Change and carry out quick and simple micro-actions like spotting nearby bumblebees, growing bee-friendly plants, creating wild bumblebee havens, and spreading the #BeeTheChange message with their friends, families and local communities.

Throughout 2021, the Bumblebee Conservation Trust will supply downloadable free resources and how-to guides helping everyone to Bee the Change wherever they live.

Anyone can take part, whether they live in the city or the countryside, and whether they have a garden, a flowerpot or no outdoor space at all.

Chloe Headdon, Bee the Change project officer at the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, said: ‘By taking simple actions for bumblebees, together we can get these pollinating superheroes buzzing again and make a big combined change for nature. Everyone can help these amazing insects by pledging to Bee the Change.’

The campaign has been inspired by recent research for the Bumblebee Conservation Trust which showed that six in 10 UK adults think ‘bees dying off’ is a very serious issue – a similar number of people to those with concerns about climate change and deforestation.

The same survey revealed over half of UK adults are aware and concerned about the consequences of biodiversity loss in their local area, and would plant a variety of flowers to feed bumblebees. Just over a third indicated they would like to learn more about bumblebees online.

Gill Perkins, chief executive of the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, said: ‘We know that many people want to take small, easy action ideas to help bumblebees but perhaps don’t know where to start or are worried they don’t have enough time. We want to make it easy for everyone to get involved. The Bee the Change resources on our website help anyone make the small changes that add up to a big difference to bumblebees. Together we can save the sound of summer, wherever we live.’

The project has been made possible by an award from the Postcode Green Trust, thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Will Humpington, climate change and environment advisor at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: ‘Safeguarding the future of bumblebees in our cities, towns and countryside is a really important mission, and we are delighted players of People’s Postcode Lottery are supporting the Bee the Change campaign. We hope people across the UK will pledge to Bee the Change and help make their postcode more bumblebee-friendly.’

Everyone can make their Bee the Change pledge online at bumblebeeconservation.org/beethechange.