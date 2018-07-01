Brown bears in Dundee enjoy 80kg ice lolly as temperatures sizzle

Resident European Brown Bears at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee enjoyed a tasty treat as temperatures continue to soar.

The three bears, Brum, Brumma and Maja were given a hand-made 80kg ice lolly, which was made over several days in a large freezer.

The bear-friendly treat was made from sugar-free fruit juice layered with watermelon, carrots, apples, grapes, plums and a variety of whole nuts.

It was hung from one of the bears’ climbing poles.

In the wild, bears often climb trees to hunt for small food pieces like insects and fruit so this exercise allowed them to use the muscles designed for tree climbing and foraging.

Other animals are also getting in on the action and enjoying frozen fruit, water sprays and misting sessions to keep them cool.