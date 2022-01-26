Blooming great Scottish Snowdrop Festival returns

The Scottish Snowdrop Festival is now underway.

The festival runs from January 25 – March 11, with events happening across the country in dozens of gardens, woodlands and estates.

Visitors are invited to enjoy the sheets of white flowers and collections of special varieties of mid-winter’s loveliest bloom, to discover snowdrops growing in all kinds of places, from Teasses Estate in Fife, where there will be opportunities for candlelight walks in woodlands filled with snowdrops, to 10 Pilmuir Road West in Forres where a specialist collection of more than 150 different snowdrop varieties will be on display.

A spokesman for Discover Scottish Gardens said: ‘No matter the weather, you can experience the joys of Scotland’s gardens and woodlands this winter. There is a range of incredible gardens open all year round offering quiet space to reflect, the chance to connect with nature and family, and even adventure for the thrill seekers.’

One of the best places to see snowdrops is Cambo House and Estate in Kingsbarns, near St Andrews.

It mixes high-end horticulture and atmospheric woodlands, with a busy calendar of craft fairs, moonlight walks and artistic events. Its reputation as a garden grew from the 1980s onwards when Catherine and Peter Erskine brought in pigs to clear ivy from the 70 acres of woodland and allow the snowdrops that grew there to flourish.

They also built up a collection of rare and specialist snowdrops and they started selling bulbs ‘in the green’ to other snowdrop lovers. Read the full article here. The gardens are open daily 10am-4pm.

To find our more, click HERE.

Remember to plan ahead to ensure the garden/grounds are open and to check whether tickets must be booked in advance. Please also be aware of the weather forecast and how this may affect events.

For more details visit HERE.