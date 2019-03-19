All set for the second wildlife book festival

The second Wildlife Book Festival at the Grant Arms Hotel is taking place next month.

Hosted by naturalist, author and TV producer Stephen Moss in Grantown-on-Spey, it will feature celebrity speakers, including British radio and television presenter Miranda Krestovnikoff, and David Lindo, The Urban Birder.

The event takes place at the Grant Arms Hotel from Monday 15 to Friday 19 April.

Grant Arms Hotel general manager David Duncan said: ‘We are delighted to have such well known celebrities participating in this prestigious and unique event in the lead up to Easter. With free entry to 13 talks by authors over the week, the event will make a significant contribution to the local economy.’

There is a daily programme of talks each day over the five days featuring speakers Miranda and David. Other guest authors speaking on their books include Polly Pullar, Dr Michael Brooke, Pete Cairns, Dr Pat Morris and Dr Erica McAlister.

The full list of Grant Arms Wildlife Book Festival speakers is:

Miranda Krestovnikoff, The Sea; David Lindo, How to be an Urban Birder; Polly Pullar, A Richness of Martens: Wildlife Tales from Ardnamurchan; Charlie Phillips, On a Rising Tide; David Hetherington, The Lynx and Us; Jack Perks, Field Guide to Pond and River Wildlife; Isla Hodgson, Hidden Nature: Uncovering the UK’s Wildlife; Stephen Moss , Mrs Moreau’s Warbler – how birds got their names; Dr Michael Brooke, Far from Land – The Mysterious Lives of Seabirds; Pete Cairns, SCOTLAND: A Rewilding Journey; Pat Morris, Hedgehogs; Erica McAlister, The Secret Life of Flies; Lucy Bellamy, Brilliant and Wild – A Garden from Scratch in a Year.

The 50-bedroom Grant Arms Hotel is based in Grantown on Spey, within the Cairngorms National Park. Specialising in a second to none experience for Birders and Wildlife Watchers, over the last 10 years, it has firmly become established as the UK’s Birdwatching and Wildlife Hotel.

Regular visitors to the Grant Arms include Iolo Williams, Mike Dilger, Nick Baker, David Lindo and Nigel Marven as well as a host of well-known speakers from all walks of wildlife and conservation who stay and give talks to guests.

There is free entry to individual talks will be available to non-residents.

For further information contact Sue Williams, programme organiser, by emailing info@bwwc.co.uk.

Contact the hotel on 01479 872526.