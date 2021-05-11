All ready for a big weekend of nature in the Cairngorms

The Cairngorms Nature BIG Weekend is running this week – the people are being invited to celebrate the fantastic wildlife of the Cairngorms, online at home or out and about in the National Park with ‘self-guided’ activities.

Organisers have prepared a packed programme for the weekend including blogs, films, live webinars and family-friendly trails so that everyone can enjoy Cairngorms Nature wherever they are.

Attendees will be hearing first-hand from some of the people on the front line of nature conservation in the Cairngorms National Park, from those who work with ‘big names’ like wildcat and capercaillie and also from those who work to protect some of the smallest species – one insect is so rare no-one has seen one in the wild for seven years!

As restrictions lift we invite you to get outside and join in with some specially created trails and activities with your family and friends, including the Great British Flower Hunt, a hunt for Hidden Heritage and a Mindful Activity Trail at RSPB Abernethy.

Scheduled are two very special live webinars.

On Friday 14 May at 7pm, you can join the Saving Wildcats team to find out more about the different aspects of the wildcat conservation project and how the community can get more involved. On Saturday 15 at 7.30pm, Scottish Environment LINK are hosting a live debate where a panel of conservation experts will explore the theme, ‘We need nature; nature needs us. What can we all do and why should we?’

For details of how to register for these events visit www.cairngormsnaturebigweekend.com

Lucy Ford, the Cairngorms National Park Authority conservation engagement officer said: ‘If there is one thing that the lockdown has taught us, it’s how important nature is to our health and wellbeing. We may not be able to organise group events as usual but that doesn’t stop us from sharing the fantastic species that we have here in the Cairngorms National Park and the amazing conservation work that is taking place to look after this special place.

‘We are excited to be able to share stories from many of our partners and give you a behind the scenes look at the important projects they are working on.

‘Added to the online events our rangers have created some rather special trails and activities for you to come and enjoy with your family and friends. Whether you visit the Park in person or join us online you are sure to have a great time and learn something new as you connect with Cairngorms Nature.’

All the activities and virtual events will be uploaded day by day over the weekend. Visit www.cairngormsnaturebigweekend.com to see a taster of the events or you can keep up to date with all the news at www.facebook.co.uk/cairng