Walk the walk – the stunning Caledonian Challenge

Don’t just talk about it – take part in the Caledonian Challenge and embark on an unforgettable journey through some of Scotland’s most stunning scenery.

Striking scenery, rugged terrain and hardy participants combine in one of Scotland’s longest-running endurance events. Hailed as ‘a journey you’ll never forget’, the Caledonian Challenge sees walkers lace up their boots each June to tackle two beautiful but gruelling routes and raise money for charity.

An unforgettable experience, the Caledonian Challenge, which last year saw 800 people complete one of two courses, takes in some of Scotland’s most-compelling landscapes.

There are two options: ‘The 54’ is the ultimate challenge, which sees walkers bid to cover 54 arduous miles of rugged West Highland Way terrain, from Gairlochy to Strathfillan, in just 24 hours.

Less demanding, but still no walk in the park, ‘The 24’ is completed in 12 hours and starts at Glen Nevis, heading through Kinlochleven and down the fearsome Devil’s Staircase before finishing in Glencoe.

‘Many of our challengers return each year to try and beat their time or share this unique experience with others,’ says event director Fraser Lennox. ‘It’s great to see this level of commitment and enthusiasm alongside all the training and effort required to cross the finish line.’

The brainchild of Angus MacDonald and Alex Blyth, the Caledonian Challenge was launched in 1996. Since then, it has raised more than £14m to support the work of Foundation Scotland.

Pictures by Tim Winterburn, Kenny Ferguson, Mark Hildrey and Ali McKichan.

(This feature was originally published in 2016)

