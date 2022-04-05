Up, up and away as balloon adventures return

Webster Adventures, Scotland’s premier hot air ballooning company, has started its 2022 ballooning season.

Following the pandemic, this is the first time in two years that the business has properly returned to the skies with a full ballooning itinerary, with a curtailed schedule last year and no flights at all in 2020.

The booking site for the business is now live, with customers able to book a date to fly from 7 April.

Daniel Webster of Webster Adventures said: ‘We’re delighted to get back up, up and away.

‘We’re hoping that the skies will be clear with not much wind so that we can crack on with taking our customers out on an unforgettable experience above Loch Leven and around Kinross.

‘It’s been very frustrating not to be able to fly much last year, and of course in 2020, the first lockdown hit just as we would have been starting back after the winter as ballooning is a seasonal activity in Scotland.

‘We did not qualify for any Government assistance but managed to keep the business going as hot air ballooning is an activity on many a bucket list, and never more so than after the pandemic.’

For more details visit https://websterbookings.co.uk/ or https://websteradventures.com/