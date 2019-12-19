Turriff Show reveals dates for 2020 event

The Turriff Show, Scotland’s largest two-day agricultural show, will play host to the 2020 Scottish National Limousin Grand Prix in August next year.

The Turriff Show will be held on 2-3 August 2020, and it has also been unveiled Bridgend Aggregates are the new main sponsor for the 2020 event.

Newly elected Turriff Show President, Alan Gaul of Little Whiterashes, Turriff said: ‘It’s a great honour to be elected as President for the 156th year of Turriff Show, the event has been a big part my family’s life for as long as I can remember.’

Mr Gaul’s father, Pat is now an Honorary President of the show and the overarching Turriff District Agricultural Association (TDAA).

He added: ‘There is so much hard work and dedication that goes in to organising an event like this and for Turriff, the success has been down to the continued support of the local community and businesses.

‘We are delighted to have Bridgend Aggregates come on board as the main sponsor for 2020. The family business has been a great help to TDAA over the years, including assisting with the development of the new Codona’s Funfair hardstanding area in 2019.’

Kevin Gray of Tillyfar, Turriff, will succeed Mr Gaul in the senior vice-president role, with David Allan from Mains of Melrose, Gamrie elected as junior vice-president.

In 2019 over 24,000 visitors made their way to Turriff Show to experience a variety of activities, 300+ exhibitor stands and new EQ Food and Drink Pavilion, which hosted 50 stands featuring some of the best produce throughout Aberdeenshire, wider Scotland and beyond.

A post show survey carried out by over 750 visitors revealed 65% learnt more about food and farming as a result of visiting Turriff Show, with 55% stating they had visited the show more than 10 times.

Mr Gaul said: ‘The post show survey has been a real help to TDAA over the last couple of years. It has helped direct focus on what our visitors want to see more of and what areas they enjoy. It’s fantastic to see that livestock is still one of the biggest attractions for visitors with over 50% stating they are the number one attraction alongside the new food and drink offering.’

Chairman of the Scottish Limousin Club Andrew Gammie said: ‘The Scottish Limousin Club is looking forward to welcoming Limousin breeders from all over Scotland to the 2020 Turriff Show. We are very grateful to the committee who we know will deliver another fantastic Grand Prix.’

For more information on Turriff Show visit www.turriffshow.org.