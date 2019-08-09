Top dog walks in the north east, as recommended by you

Venturing out into the fresh air with your four-legged friends is easily one of the best pastimes.

One of the most beautiful areas in Scotland to explore is the north east – with beaches, forests and all manner of trails, there is more than enough entertainment to exercise those energetic legs.

Providing you with some Sunday inspiration, here are five of your top dog walking destinations in Aberdeenshire. So get the car packed with a picnic, throw in the walking boots and get going this weekend!

1. Loch Muick

Iggy, who has stopped to admire the views over the hilly landscape, enjoyed a slightly longer walk with owner Caitlin Anderson. Loch Muick is situated just south east of Braemar, and there is a handy car park at the Spittal which is the perfect starting point for the circular route. Why not stop for a picnic at the majestic Glas-allt-Shiel lodge which was built by Queen Victoria in 1868? Look out for red deer and squirrels while you’re there.

2. Brimmond Hill

Brimmond Hill, at 266m high, is the highest point within the Aberdeen City Council area. It covers the space between Kingswells, Westhill, Blackburn and Dyce and is an especially nice walk on a clear day. Jasper, pictured above, managed to catch his breath when he reached the summit with owner Jenn Cross, admiring the beautiful panoramic views of Aberdeen.

3. Kemnay

The village of Kemnay, Aberdeenshire, is around 16 miles west of Aberdeen and has plenty of easy to moderate walking routes, including some through woodland areas. Bogbeth Park is a lovely place to find sticks and meet some new furry friends. On the way home you could always stop off at the Bennachie Lodge Hotel for a bite to eat.

4. Aden Country Park

Based in Mintlaw, Aden Country Park has been acknowledged as one of Scotland’s best green spaces, offering 230 acres for you and your four-legged friends to explore. Skye loves going for autumnal walks here when she can pad about the crunchy leaves, but the park is equally beautiful year-round. There is also a dog agility and exercise area and a small lake where you can visit Jemima Puddle-Duck.

5. Aberdeen Beach

Taking a long walk along the front of Aberdeen Beach, best friends Islay and Stitch enjoy paddling in the shallows with their owner Stephen Morrison. Its wonderful golden sands, located right on the edge of the city centre, is the perfect spot for stretching the legs. Watch out for the boats coming into the harbour, spot the surfers on the waves, or try your hand at flying a kite. Alternatively there are plenty cafes to grab a delicious ‘99 ice cream.

