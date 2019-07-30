The show must go on – despite a day of poor weather

The 2019 Border Union Show was another success – despite a heavy rainfall.

As well as showcasing the finest livestock, providing an entertaining and educational day out, a networking opportunity and a great fun filled family days out to name, it showcased a typical Scottish summer; Friday was hot and humid and Saturday morning had a downpour!

The first day of the show was everything event organisers could ask for with hours of glorious sunshine. Ponies from across Scotland and Northern England turned out to compete in some hard-fought classes including the Pony Club Show Jumping in which Lauderdale Pony Club triumphed in both the Junior and Senior teams.

The show seminar lead by one of the show directors, Neil Thomson, was a brilliant success with an increase in audience numbers. Based on the topic of Embracing Change the conversation was interesting and has hopefully inspired local businessmen and women to look to forward and future proof their businesses.

As Friday came to a close, the rain clouds descended and by 11am on Saturday, an exhibitor was heard to say, ‘It couldn’t rain any harder’ and they were right! But the hardier souls were not to be deterred, they donned their wellies and waterproofs and turned out for the Show.

The hardiest of the rain fell during the sheep and cattle judging. The Border Union Agricultural Society’s chairman, Neil Thomson, said: ‘It really poured on Saturday morning so we can’t thank our fantastic exhibitors who turned out their animals to such high standards and the stewards and judges who stood in the rain to keep the Show on the road.’

As the crowds flocked for cover, they were treated to an array of goodies in the Food Hall, the Craft and Gift Marquee as well as some top-quality trade stands. Meanwhile the Demo Theatre was cooking up a storm with local chefs from Provender, The Buccleuch Arms, Lemon and Thyme and Schloss Roxburghe all providing tantalising cookery demonstrations.

By lunchtime, the weather was much improved, and the waterproof layers came off as the sun finally made an appearance just in time for the main ring attractions to start including, Big Pete and the Grim Reaper Monster Truck demonstration. The engines revved and the children roared with delighted as cars were pulled in half and flattened by two of the World’s largest monster trucks.

As the afternoon programme continued the championship parade saw the Show’s finest exhibits being proudly shown in the Main Ring huge Bulls appeared alongside the winning sheep, goats, horses, donkeys and to the amusement of many, the Champion Chicken chauffer driven in a farm gator.

The judge, Jimmy Warnock from Lanark, had the difficult task of deciding the best animal of the show, awarded third place to Elma Cunningham’s Grey Donkey, second to William Douglas’s Lairg Type Cheviot Sheep and declared Michael and Melanie Alford’s Limousin Cow as the Champion of Champions.

Executive director, Mags Clark, said: ‘We can’t hide the fact that the changeable weather conditions did sadly keep a small proportion of our audience away, so we are extremely grateful to those who did come down and support the Show.

‘As a charitable organisation, the Show is an important part of our calendar, but it is always hugely important to the local businesses including hotels, B&B’s, restaurants and shops that all benefit from the influx of people coming to the town and region as a whole.

‘As we start the long process of clearing up and reviewing the event, the Society would like to publicly thank all the volunteers, stewards, judges, trade stands, exhibitors, sponsors and partners for all their help and support throughout the build-up and event days.

‘This event simply wouldn’t happen without them and their hard work means that the Show can not only continue for another year, but the Society can continue with Bursary Funding as well as our annual Education day for local schools, individuals and businesses. We’re all looking forward to what the Show might bring in 2020 – come rain or shine, it will be another great day out.’