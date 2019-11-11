The Scots dog bidding to be Pet Survivor 2019

A Pomeranian pup from Glasgow has been selected as a finalist in PDSA’s national Pet Survivor 2019 competition.

Milo was a victim of puppy farming, leaving him blind and at risk of complete paralysis due to spinal deformities.

He defied the odds by surviving risky surgery, which then required intensive care and months of dedicated nursing and recovery from his owners. He is now up against five other miracle pets, each with their own death-defying tales of survival, in a public vote.

The six pet finalists were selected from entrants from all over the UK by a judging panel which included TV presenter Michaela Strachan, vet and TV presenter Judy Puddifoot, and Love Island star Kady McDermott.

Little Milo was bred by puppy farmers who prioritise profit over welfare, and leave many puppies and their parents suffering from ongoing health problems.

When the Weir family from Glasgow decided to add a puppy to their family, they thought they’d done everything right. However, Naomi and her mum were tricked with a pretend mum and dad, and very soon after bringing little Milo home they noticed things weren’t right.

Milo seemed very clumsy and was constantly bumping into things. At Sandyhills Vets in Glasgow they advised he had a hereditary eye problem. Sadly there was no cure so Milo would eventually lose his sight. The poor puppy adapted well to going blind, however much worse was still to come.

The little Pomeranian, still just eight months old at the time, started frequently crying in pain. X-rays revealed a very concerning cause – his neck bones were badly deformed and out of place. They were in danger of severing his spinal cord – one wrong turn of his head and he could’ve been completely paralysed.

Milo was referred to specialists at Vet Extra Neurology, based at Broadleys Veterinary Hospital in Stirling. He needed urgent spinal surgery – it was a risky procedure but, without it, Milo was a ticking time bomb and often in severe pain. It was a more complex operation than first thought – it took around six hours for vets to correct his spine, and fit plates and screws to hold his vertebrae in place.

Milo was able to go home a few days afterwards, but needed very strict cage rest while he healed. His family had a rota to make sure someone was always home with him, and after several weeks they gradually and carefully increased his activity levels again.

Jacques Penderis, European Specialist in Veterinary Neurology, said: ‘Milo needed a lengthy operation to correct his spinal deformity, but has made an excellent recovery. He is such a lovely happy dog, and his owner was completely dedicated to his care – PDSA could not have picked more deserving finalists for Pet Survivor.’

Milo is now back to running around and able to enjoy life. He does still have some shoulder and hip problems, so may need further surgery, but for now he’s comfortable and pain-free.

It’s believed that Milo is one of the few survivors from these cruel puppy farmers, with many having suffered parvovirus and other illnesses.

Naomi Weir said: ‘We reported what happened and we now know exactly what to look out for when buying a puppy in future. We wouldn’t change Milo for the world, but I don’t ever want to put another dog through what he’s had to go through. If they’d done the right health checks on the parents and not bred from unhealthy dogs, this might all have been prevented.’

Pet Survivor judge Michaela Strachan said: ‘Milo’s story is such a sad example of the horrendous breeding standards in puppy farms. It’s amazing that Milo is still alive, and I hope that he can be an ambassador to deter people from buying puppies from unscrupulous breeders.’

Milo is up against five other miracle pet finalists from around England. Watch the pets’ inspiring stories and vote for your favourite at www.pdsa.org.uk/petsurvivor

PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing said: ‘All of this year’s finalists represent exactly what our Pet Survivor competition is all about. Their incredible stories show what an important place our pets hold within our families. Everyone involved with their care has demonstrated true devotion to help support these pets fight for their life.’

The competition was open to pets treated for a life threatening illness or injury by a vet in the UK between 1 August 2018 and 31 August 2019. Only one vote per person is allowed.

