The natural sounds of Scotland are captured on CD

The natural sounds of Scotland are being marked with the release of new recordings of bird and countryside sounds.

To celebrate nearly 20 years in Galloway, since moving back north after 21 years in an Oxfordshire studio, Sounds Natural is happy to announce additional Scottish, and other publications for their library of unique audio bird and countryside books on CD.

Listening to these you are taken out in the countryside, into an extensive range of habitats, sometimes to learn from experts about a big variety of birds’ songs and calls, and with other productions, to share in wildlife sounds and situations on their own with no narration.

Sounds Natural’s Ken Jackson, who has over 30 years of experience working for BBC Radio, said: ‘These have developed from my years of working freelance for BBC Radio, especially BBC World Service, and they include 23 Sounds Natural’s CD productions, which are recorded, or part-recorded in Scotland, with another 12 non-Scottish titles.

’14 feature wildlife and natural sounds on their own with no identifying commentary or unnatural music – Spring Garden Birds, Summer Garden Birds, Woodland Sounds, Dawn Birdsong, Upland Sounds, The Sound of the Sea, The Sound of the Sea with Shore Birds, The Sound of Muck – the island, Sea and Shore Birds Only, Wildfowl Talking, Wild Geese and Swan talk, Wind in Aspen Leaves, Heavy Rain with Song Thrush and East African Sounds.

’15 are birdsong identification productions – among which are a trilogy of bird identification CDs with long bands of each of 50 species covered and a minimum of identifying commentary – Beginning Birdsong, Continuing Birdsong and Confusing Pairs of Birdsong.

‘Apart from that trilogy, the audio bird book CD bird identification library contains eight Scottish titles at the present – A Night Out with the Birds – on the Ythan estuary, Ayrshire Woodland Birds, Ayrshire Shore Birds, Ayrshire and Galloway Upland Forest Birds, A Wild Goose Chase in Galloway, Ayrshire & Galloway Moorland Birds, Ayrshire and Galloway Bird Table Talk, and The Galloway Kite Trail – an audioguide.

‘The general countryside productions are all connected with nature and the heritage of the countryside. Among these are a dramatisation on two CDs of The Wind in the Willows, The Water of Life – an anthology of Whisky and three poetry CDs. We also have two DVDs – Highland Harmonies and The Woodman and the Wild.’

More CDs of each group are being prepared and due to be published in the near future.

