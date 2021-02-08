The 2021 Turriff Show is cancelled by COVID

This year’s Turriff Show, the largest two-day agricultural show in Scotland, been cancelled due to the continued uncertainty of hosting large scale events during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Show was due to take place on Sunday 1 and Monday 2 August at The Haughs, Turriff.

And 2021 President Alan Gaul, speaking on behalf of the committee, said: ‘It is with deep regret and much consideration that we had to make the extremely difficult decision that the next Turriff Show will take place in 2022 and not 2021 as we had hoped.

‘The release of the vaccine gave us all fresh hope for our 2021 event but as time has moved on and with the possibility of restrictions for mass gatherings, social distancing and lockdown measures continuing to be in place for the foreseeable future and the uncertainty of when and how long it will be before we can return to some form of “normality” as we know it, it was felt to be the right decision to take.

‘We appreciate that having to cancel the show for a second year is extremely disappointing but the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in the show from trade stand exhibitors, judges, exhibitors of all sections, sponsors, contractors, members, volunteers, staff, visitors and including the local Community, must always be foremost in all our show preparations.’

Mr Gaul added: ‘We will be continuing with our annual cereal growing competition, carcase cattle and butchers’ lambs competition and various other competitions and further details will be published on www.turriffshow.org and our social media channels in due course.

‘On behalf of the committee, I would like to thank everyone for their continued invaluable understanding and support of the association especially during these unprecedented times and to all those involved in many ways with the ongoing pandemic.

‘Our thoughts go out to every person and business who is currently and has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘We look forward to welcoming you back to Turriff Show when it is hopefully safe to do so on Sunday 31 July and Monday 1 August 2022 to have the opportunity to catch up with you all in person. Until then – stay safe and look forward to better times ahead.”

Turriff Show is a registered charity, first established in 1864 and is now the biggest two-day Agricultural Show in Scotland, attracting over 24,000 visitors annually.

The show was cancelled in 2001 due to the foot and mouth outbreak and in 2020 due to COVID-19.