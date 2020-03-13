Scottish Rural Awards postponed due to Corona virus

The yearly celebration of Scottish rural community spirit will be postponed for the first time in its six year history due to the corona virus pandemic.

The awards will now take place on 25 November.

Organisers Scottish Field magazine and the Scottish Countryside Alliance have taken the difficult decision to postpone the event which was due to be held on 2 April at the Glasgow Hilton in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The Scottish Rural Awards 2020 will go ahead on Wednesday 25 November 2020. Ticket holders are being advised to keep hold of their tickets as they will be honoured at the event in November.

Brian Cameron, commercial director of Scottish Field said: ‘We are extremely sorry to be postponing the event but in light of the Corona Virus worsening in Scotland we wanted to act responsibility under the current circumstances and work towards preventing the further spread of the virus. We have reassured all attendees and sponsors that the event will go ahead on Wednesday 25 November 2020.’

Sponsors of the Scottish Rural Awards 2020 include the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland, Barclays, Subaru, Strathallan School, Chiene & Tait, The Enchanted Forest, By Storm, Glencairn Crystal and Highland Game. The awards are partnered by the Scottish Countryside Alliance and this year’s charity partners are the National Rural Mental Health Forum.

The Scottish Rural Awards celebrate the enterprise, innovation and community spirit of those who live and work in Scotland’s countryside.

The finalists of the Scottish Rural Awards 2020 were announced in December and the winner and runner-up of 12 awards as well as the Rural Hero and Lifetime Achievement awards were due to be announced in April but will now be announced at the awards ceremony on 25th November 2020.

Bake Off star Flora Shedden and previous winner Sir Ian Grant have joined the Scottish Rural Awards judging panel for 2020. The other judges are: Richard Bath, editor of Scottish Field, Jamie Stewart, Countryside Alliance director for Scotland, Alan Laidlaw, chief executive of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) and Charlie Shentall, director of The Lodge at Perth Racecourse.