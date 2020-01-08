Scottish dates for the world’s most exciting adventure films

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back for 2020, bringing thrilling adventure films to venues around Scotland this month and February.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is a collection of the world’s best adventure films, starring intrepid explorers on wild expeditions in remote corners of the world.

From slacklining in Mexico to ice skating on the spectacular frozen fjords of Sweden, audiences can expect gripping action, soulful journeys and mind-blowing cinematography – all from the comfort of a cinema seat.

UK and Ireland tour director Nell Teasdale said: ‘We can’t wait to share the latest inspirational films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival on our biggest tour yet.

‘And as well as exhilarating stories starring intrepid characters and pioneering journeys, an evening at Banff is a celebration of the great outdoors, with a vibrant atmosphere and a real sense of community.

‘And we guarantee audiences will leave inspired to have an adventure of their own!’

The tour’s films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rockies. The UK and Ireland tour starts in Pitlochry on Saturday 18 January,

Other dates are: 21 January, Stirling, Macrobert Arts Centre; 22-23 January, Inverness, Eden Court Theatre; 24 January, Aberdeen, Music Hall; 25 January, Edinburgh, Festival Theatre; 25 February, Glasgow, The Kings Theatre.

The tour finishes in Norwich on Tuesday 26 May, visiting 60 locations along the way.

As well as thrilling films, each event features a free prize draw for exciting outdoorsy goodies from the tour partners.

See www.banff-uk.com for more details.