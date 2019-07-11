Scotland’s great outdoor sports put in the TV spotlight

Scotland’s great outdoor sporting events are to feature live on TV over the next week.

In Friday 12 July, the Adventure Show will feature live kayaking at Pinkston, Glasgow, at an event which will include a number of disciplines, including freestyle, white water races and canoe polo.

And with climbing scheduled for the next Olympics, this next week’s show will head to the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena at Ratho.

It features the incredibly athletic speed climbing, where athletes almost throw themselves up the wall, as well as the intricate skills of bouldering. In this discipline every move must be minutely planned and executed.

The finale, lead climbing, sees the contestants inching their way up the competition wall from one extremely difficult hold to the next.

Dougie Vipond presents with Lauren MacCallum and commentary is provided by Patrick Winterton.

This will be the final programme in this series of four live specials from The Adventure Show for BBC Scotland.

The first featured sprint orienteering – the JOK Chasing Sprint – from Callendar Park, near Falkirk. On Friday 5 July the programme came from Dunbar for a short, fast, intense race – the Fox Lake Triathlon.

The Adventure Show Live will be shown on Fridays 12 and 19 July, on BBC Scotland from 7–9pm.