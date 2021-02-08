Royal Highland Show 2021 may still go ahead

The 2021 Royal Highland Show in Ingliston still has a chance of being held in June.

The event organisers, the Royal Highland Society, are working hard to plan for a safe Royal Highland Show, which would be the 180th event.

This includes continuing to contact the Scottish Government at all levels to help inform and develop guidance that would allow us to hold a great event.

Mark Currie, director of operations, said: ‘On Wednesday 3 February, our new Members Pavilion was transformed into an NHS vaccination centre, and with the encouraging news of the successful vaccine rollout we remain optimistic about delivering the best Show possible this year.

‘I’m sure that you will have seen the recent cancellation of some other large-scale events and the postponement of some major agricultural shows as well.

‘Whilst they have chosen to cancel or postpone, they will have done this within the context of their own local situation.

‘We are fully aware and appreciate that, with the ever-evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a chance that the Royal Highland Show may not be able to go ahead, however at this moment in time we remain positive and thank you all for your continued support.

‘If we were to cease planning now but received positive news from Scottish Government in the coming weeks, we would be in no position to hold a Show, so we are working hard to ensure we make the most informed decision we can at the right time.

‘The safety of you and your teams, our members, livestock exhibitors, directors, staff, volunteers and visitors is our number one priority, and we would never jeopardise that.

‘We are very conscious that things can change quickly, and we will keep you updated with any information as and when we receive it.’

