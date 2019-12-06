Royal Highland Show 2020 tickets launched

Early bird tickets for Scotland’s greatest celebration of food, farming and rural life, the Royal Highland Show, have been launched in time for the festive shopping season.

Bargain hunters are expected to snap up the first release of tickets for 2020’s event at 2019 prices ahead of a planned ticket price increase in January.

Organisers, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), have revealed that Scotland’s biggest outdoor event will be bigger and better than ever next year to mark its 180th Royal Highland Show which will take place from 18 to 21 June 2020 at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston.

With research showing that experiences provide more lasting happiness than objects, organisers are hoping that RHS tickets will top the ‘must-have’ Christmas present list this year.

New for this year is a limited-edition laminated souvenir ticket (available for £29.95 plus booking fee) to mark the 180th Show, which comes with a special commemorative lanyard, for those looking for an extra-special gift.

Available on the RHS website, www.royalhighlandshow.org, tickets will cost £24, plus booking fee.

As part of the RHASS’ charitable remit, accompanied children 15 years or younger will continue to attend the Show for free.

RHASS chief executive Alan Laidlaw said: ‘A significant number of RHS visitors return year after year so we were keen to offer our loyal showgoers the first opportunity to buy at 2019 prices before we increase ticket costs in January.’

