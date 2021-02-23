Princess Anne speaks with Scottish farming podcast

A Scottish farming podcast has been given the royal seal of approval, with Princess Anne as a special guest on this week’s edition.

Launched in January 2020, OnFARM showcases rural enterprise, rural community, rural creativity, rural charity, rural history and much much more, to share a positive and accurate picture of rural life in Scotland.

Over the last year, they have told numerous stories about how businesses have thrived, how individuals have triumphed over adversity, how rural Scotland showcases both talent and tenacity and how science and farming are working together to solve serious challenges.

A spokesman said: ‘This week, we are delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal. She joins host Monty to officially launch an exciting new research drive to find a cure for Equine Grass Sickness, an often fatal disease of horses.

‘The Moredun Foundation and The Equine Grass Sickness Fund have joined forces to launch a three-year research Fellowship, bringing together a partnership of horse owners and scientists. HRH The Princess Royal is patron for both charities.’

Listen to the latest episode at www.podfollow.com/OnFARM

OnFARM gives rural areas a voice and a platform from which to share their inspiring stories. OnFARM continues to speak with individuals, businesses and organisations, telling their story and raising the profile of rural Scotland.