Opening the Nevis Range’s slopes to the disabled

Making the slopes of the Nevis range accessible to all has been given a huge boost.

The Nevis Range Mountain Experience in Lochaber, the Outdoor Capital of the UK, has announced a new partnership with Disability Snowsport UK (DSUK) for winter 2018/19.

The partnership will involve both parties working together to make the UK’s highest snowsports destination more accessible to all regardless of ability.

The partnership will mean that more specialist rental equipment will be available for disabled skiers and snowboarders at the resort, together with increased access to DSUK qualified instructor time.

Nikki Stafford, marketing ,anager at Nevis Range Mountain Experience, said: ‘We are really excited about our partnership with Disability Snowsports UK for this coming winter. Partnering with DSUK means that our mountain will become even more accessible to all abilities and at an affordable price.

‘The partnership will also enable us to provide a training facility for para athletes, as well providing the facilities and equipment to develop the skills of up and coming para athletes.

‘Snow has already started falling on the mountain and we can’t wait for the season to begin.’

The Nevis Range prides itself on disability access throughout the venue, including the only gondola system of its kind in Britain, that transports up to 1700 snowsports enthusiasts up the mountain every hour.

The Nevis Range Snowsports School has one DSUK qualified instructor amongst its coaching staff. The partnership will enable more of the school’s instructors to acquire this essential disability coaching qualification, in order to increase the availability of specialist instruction and support for disabled skiers and snowboarders.

Mark Kelvin, CEO of Disability Snowsport UK, said: ‘We’re so excited to partner with Nevis Range in making skiing and snowboarding accessible to disabled people. We’re looking forward to working with local accommodation providers in order to package specialised short-breaks so that disabled skiers and snowboarders can experience the thrill and exhilaration of snowsport at one of the UK’s finest mountain resorts.

‘This is a fantastic addition to our current adaptive snowsport schools at dry slopes and indoor snow centres throughout the UK, and a great opportunity to try out a mountain resort before joining us on one of our trips abroad.’