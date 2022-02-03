One of Dumfriesshire’s biggest rural events returns

The award winning Galloway Country Fair returns this summer to Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate later this year.

The annual two-day event will, once again, take place in the picturesque surroundings of the Estate on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 August, and celebrates all aspects of rural life. Showcasing the best of country pursuits, local craftsmanship, artisan food and drink as well as show-stopping entertainment, it’s a not-to-be-missed weekend.

Anna Fergusson, Drumlanrig Estate manager, said: ‘After missing the show for two years we are going to make sure this year’s Fair is packed with firm favourites! From four legged friends to falconry and fast-moving main ring entertainment to an exciting array of free activities in the children’s zone, there will be something to keep all the family entertained.

‘On top of that our first-class traders will be showcasing everything from crafts, home furnishings and clothing to the very best of local food and drink, including live demos – visitors will be spoiled for choice.

‘We urge you to save the date for a weekend not to be missed!’

Galloway Country Fair takes place on Saturday 20 August (10am-6pm) and Sunday, 21 August (10am-5pm). Tickets will be available from mid-March.

Drumlanrig now offers deluxe self-catering properties, or, if you’re a fan of camping or glamping, you can enjoy the full weekend of the Fair with the additional option of a one, two or three-night stay. Pitch a tent or park a caravan in a green field just a short walk from the showground and Drumlanrig Castle itself. Water, portable toilets and showers are all available on-site and dogs are welcome.

Discover the self-catering accommodation at www.drumlanrigcastle.co.uk, to book a camping spot please contact info@drumlanrigcastle.co.uk.

Visit www.gallowaycountryfair.co.uk for further information and keep up to date with the latest news.