New podcast puts spotlight on Scottish rural industry

The first podcast dedicated to rural Scotland and its varied industries – food, farming, tourism, charity, education, forestry, conservation, professional services and much more – has been launched today.

OnFARM – Food, Agriculture and Rural Matters – is being launched by rural business specialists Scene and Herd PR and Marketing who are working with industry experts, successful business owners and key organisations to increase public and inter-industry awareness of Scottish rural enterprise and its stories.

Sharing insights from across the food, farming and rural spheres, OnFARM is set to benefit the industry and its stakeholders as a new platform for communication.

OnFARM launched this week with an episode featuring key rural organisation, RHET (the Royal Highland Education Trust), highlighting the crucial work of the charity which provides free educational activities and learning for young people, giving tens of thousands of children the chance to visit a farm each year.

With a new episode going live each Monday, future topics will include a day at AgriScot, a look at co-operation within Scottish food and farming, a conversation with Doddie Weir and more.

OnFARM co-founder, Anna Davies, said: ‘I have worked among rural business for over 15 years and have long believed that more could be done to connect the agricultural industry and rural enterprises both internally and with the general public.

‘Podcasting as a communications channel is increasing in popularity at a phenomenal rate and is the ideal modern platform for telling in-depth and fascinating stories and insights from across rural Scotland.

‘Whether it’s in a tractor, a lambing shed, on the daily commute or at home by the fire, podcasts are an easy and convenient way of catching up on interesting and insightful stories.

‘If you have never listened to a podcast before, I encourage you to make this the first one to which you listen! The process is easy. Simply visit the website, www.on-farm.co.uk and click on the Listen Now button. You can also subscribe via the Apple iPhone podcasts app, Google Podcasts and Spotify. Search for OnFARM rural.

‘We are already collaborating with key organisations such as RSABI, SAOS, RHET, AgriScot, Scottish Land and Estates (and with others in the pipeline) to bring listeners the very best possible content throughout 2020 and beyond and we are excited by what the future holds for OnFARM.’

When asked about the thinking behind the podcast contributors and audience, Anna added: ‘There is a clear niche for a rural channel within Scotland and the number of potential stories is limitless. What we have created is relevant to agricultural industry professionals, those in food production, technology, community and all other aspects of rural life.

‘The potential for a wider interested audience is infinite. We are creating an opportunity for the many facets of rural Scotland to be heard and recognised, and we look forward promoting greater awareness of this significant sector.’

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and a new dedicated website. Visit www.on-farm.co.uk to listen to episode one of OnFARM.