New competitive walking show heads to Scotland

People from all walks of life will have to pull out all the stops and go head-to-head to discover the best walks the UK has to offer.

In a brand-new, fun format for BBC Two evenings, the third and final week in the series, airing Monday-Friday at 7.00pm from Monday 27 September, will feature five hikers from Glasgow, Beauly, Inverness, Tobermory and Dundee.

Each day a different hiker will host, all hoping to show the group the best walk the Highlands and Islands of Scotland has to offer.

If there’s one thing people love in Britain, it’s a great walk. Whether it’s a trip to the seaside to soak up the rays, a challenging hike up a rugged mountain, or a picturesque river-side stroll. It could be for the jaw-dropping views or the great company, or just the joy of being outdoors.

Across this week (Monday 27 September – Friday 1 October) these five hikers take to the stunning Highlands and Islands of Scotland – famous for its hundreds of lochs, miles of rugged coastline and sensational views.

All are hoping that their favourite corner of the county will win them the coveted ‘Golden Walking Stick’. The group strolls across the shores of Loch Long and the picture postcard town of Tobermory, saunters across the east coast of Scotland and Glen Finnan, and completes a monster climb up Stac Pollaidh. So let the challenge commence. It’s time to Take A Hike!

Taking it in turns to lead the walk, the walkers will rate the quality of the route, picnic, views and entertainment. Come rain or shine, uphill or down dale, will they give 10/10 or a measly one?

Take A Hike got off to a flying start in Devon, showcasing some of Britain’s most beautiful secluded beaches in week one; and featured some of the best walks that Northumbria has to offer in week two, available to watch on iPlayer now.

