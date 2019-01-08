What was the best selling car in Scotland in 2018?

Vauxhall was the largest selling manufacturer in Scotland in 2018, according to figures released today by the Scottish Motor Trade Association.

The manufacturer has been number one in the region for the last 11 years.

Vauxhall sold 20,778 cars in Scotland last year, accounting for 11.1 per cent of the market. With over 5000 sold last year, the Corsa was Scotland’s second best-selling car.

Two other Vauxhall models featured in Scotland’s top ten best-sellers, including the Crossland X in fifth place with 3,334 sold and the Mokka X in tenth place with 3,126 sold.

Stephen Norman, Vauxhall’s group managing director, said: ‘The Scottish market is of great importance to Vauxhall. We are delighted to be Scotland’s biggest-selling car manufacturer for the 11th year running – long may it continue.’

In 2019, Vauxhall will launch the new generation of the best-selling Corsa, a Grandland X PHEV and the successor to the successful British-built Vivaro as commercial vehicle and passenger car variants.

Additional variants and equipment versions of the Combo will also be on sale, significantly renewing its commercial vehicle portfolio.